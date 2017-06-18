Target Field Hosting State Baseball Championships Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State champions in four classes will be determined in the Minnesota High School Baseball Championships Monday at Target Field.
Games get underway with Parkers Prairie facing Legacy Christian at 10 a.m. in Class A.
The Class 2A championship pits defending champion Minnehaha Academy against Pierz at 1 p.m. Waconia plays Hibbing for the 3A crown at 4 p.m.
Forest Lake takes on Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. in Class 4A.
