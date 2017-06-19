4 Things To Know: London Attack, Yanez Trial Fallout, Beyoncé Twins & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the investigation into an attack in London that left one person killed and at least 10 injured to reports of Beyoncé giving birth to her twins, here is a look at the top four stories from June 19, 2017.

Police Treating London Attack As Terrorist Incident

Police in London are investigating after a suspected terror attack overnight.

One person died and at least 10 were hurt when a van crashed into a crowd of worshippers leaving a mosque.

Police arrested the driver, an unidentified 48-year-old man.

Extra law enforcement have been deployed across the city, in light of the attack.

Rallies Continue Following Verdict In Yanez Trial

The fallout continues after a former St. Anthony Police officer was acquitted in a manslaughter trial.

More demonstrations will be held Monday in response to the verdict in the Jeronimo Yanez trial.

On Friday, a jury found him not guilty on all three counts related to the shooting of Philando Castile.

Tech Leaders Head To Summit At White House

The CEO’s of Apple and Amazon are among about a dozen tech leaders expected at the White House for a tech summit Monday.

The event is the first for the so-called American Technology Council.

The sessions will focus on ways of modernizing government technology and increasing cybersecurity measures.

Beyoncé Reportedly Gives Birth To Twins

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed twins over the weekend.

Beyoncé’s father, Matthew, shared the news in a Sunday morning tweet. But there’s been no official confirmation of the birth from the couple.

The names and genders have also not been released.

The twins join 5-year-old big sister, Blue Ivy.