Tap Talk: 56 Brewing Abuzz With New Taproom, Beer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For just over a month, 56 Brewing has lived in their new location along Columbia Avenue.

The northeast brewery first opened in 2015, and their sole focus was distribution.

Due in part to their size, focusing on distribution also allowed them to gain revenue to ultimately build a brand new taproom – something they planned to do from the beginning.

On May 5, 2017, nearly two years to the day after they first opened, the new location was finished.

The brewery grew from 700-square feet to 5,000-square feet, one level to two levels and six taplines to 16.

Before, they used to be open just two days a week and customers could only buy growlers. Now, they are open seven-days a week.

Like most craft breweries, 56 Brewing cares greatly about the neighborhood and the environment from which they get their beers.

That’s why this year they are taking part in the National Pollinator Week.

In an effort to help save the bee population in Minnesota, 56 Brewing is planting 10 pollinator boxes on their brand new patio this Monday.

Then, they are releasing their new beer, “Beez Needz,” that is brewed with honey made from local bees. The beer will also kick of their Summer Saison series.

Learn more about the pollinator program, and 56 Brewing, below:

56 Brewing

Follow them: on Twitter at @56Brewing, on Facebook at 56 Brewing, or visit their website online.

Owners: Kale Johnson, Kerry Johnson, Nick Chute

Brewer: Nick Chute

Location: 3055 NE Columbia Ave Suit 102, Minneapolis

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 4 – 11 p.m., Friday – Saturday: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.