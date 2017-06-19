YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | "Father's Day For Philando" | Gallery | Timeline | Philando's Mom Speaks

Man Charged With Murder In 18-Year-Old’s Shooting Death

June 19, 2017 6:29 PM
Filed Under: North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Hopkins man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in a Minneapolis park.

Chance Adams, 26, was charged with second degree murder, first degree robbery and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a felon.

According to the criminal complaint, 18-year-old George Pineda and another person were walking in the park near Lyndale Avenue North and Webber Parkway shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday when Adams approached them with a gun.

Adams allegedly told the two to lie on the ground, robbed them and fired multiple shots.

Officers found Pineda lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Adams nearby after someone called police and said a person tried to enter their home.

Adams is expected in court Tuesday. Prosecutors will seek $2 million bail.

