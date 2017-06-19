YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | "Father's Day For Philando" | Gallery | Timeline | Philando's Mom Speaks

Minnesota Contractor Fined $200K For Portland Bridge Incident

June 19, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Abhe & Svoboda, Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A contractor has been fined nearly $200,000 for violations discovered after two workers were injured in a mishap on Portland’s Ross Island Bridge.

Oregon OSHA announced the penalty Monday, following an investigation that found nine safety violations.

One of the men fell 37 feet from scaffolding while painting the bridge Feb. 8. He landed on a co-worker, and both suffered multiple injuries.

OSHA says the employee who fell was not protected by a fall-protection system. Moreover, the contractor — Minnesota-based Abhe & Svoboda — failed to provide proper access to work areas or install a scaffolding system that met bracing requirements.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch