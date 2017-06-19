Sentencing Expected For Man Guilty In Burnsville Dollar Tree Shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Dakota County judge is expected to sentence a man who shot up a Dollar Tree store in Burnsville last year.
Last November, 28-year-old Grant Hendrickson, of South St. Paul, shot and killed 69-year-old Donald Hortsch of Rosemount.
The bullet was meant for 27-year-old Synquez Davis. Davis was shot twice, but survived. He is now paralyzed from the waist down.
Hendrickson was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Two weeks ago, Hendrickson plead guilty to the charges.
Hendrickson is expected in court at 9 a.m. in Hastings.