Sentencing Expected For Man Guilty In Burnsville Dollar Tree Shootings

June 19, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: Burnsville, Dollar Tree, Grant David Hendrickson, Hastings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Dakota County judge is expected to sentence a man who shot up a Dollar Tree store in Burnsville last year.

Last November, 28-year-old Grant Hendrickson, of South St. Paul, shot and killed 69-year-old Donald Hortsch of Rosemount.

The bullet was meant for 27-year-old Synquez Davis. Davis was shot twice, but survived. He is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Hendrickson was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Two weeks ago, Hendrickson plead guilty to the charges.

Hendrickson is expected in court at 9 a.m. in Hastings.

