Demonstrators Host ‘Families For Castile’ At State Capitol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the fourth day in a row, there will be another protest in response to the verdicts handed down Friday in the trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez.
Yanez was charged with one count of manslaughter and two counts of endangerment in the death of Philando Castile.
Yanez shot and killed Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights last July. Castile was a licensed gun owner who told Yanez that he was armed.
On Friday night, thousands of protesters shut down Interstate 94 in St. Paul. Saturday night, protestors marched down Hennepin Avenue and blocked intersections. And Sunday, hundreds demonstrated outside the St. Anthony Police Department where Yanez worked.
On Monday at noon at the State Capitol, there will be an event called “Families for Philando.”
The Facebook post for this event reads “Our kids need to see us grieve but also act, to draw strength from one another in our grief as we protest peacefully”
At 6 p.m. at the Wellstone Center in St. Paul there will be a facilitated community conversation about the Yanez verdict.