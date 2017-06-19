YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | "Father's Day For Philando" | Gallery | Timeline | Philando's Mom Speaks

Demonstrators Host ‘Families For Castile’ At State Capitol

June 19, 2017 8:17 AM
Filed Under: Jeronimo Yanez, Jeronimo Yanez Trial, Philando Castile

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the fourth day in a row, there will be another protest in response to the verdicts handed down Friday in the trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez.

Yanez was charged with one count of manslaughter and two counts of endangerment in the death of Philando Castile.

Yanez shot and killed Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights last July. Castile was a licensed gun owner who told Yanez that he was armed.

On Friday night, thousands of protesters shut down Interstate 94 in St. Paul. Saturday night, protestors marched down Hennepin Avenue and blocked intersections. And Sunday, hundreds demonstrated outside the St. Anthony Police Department where Yanez worked.

On Monday at noon at the State Capitol, there will be an event called “Families for Philando.”

The Facebook post for this event reads “Our kids need to see us grieve but also act, to draw strength from one another in our grief as we protest peacefully”

At 6 p.m. at the Wellstone Center in St. Paul there will be a facilitated community conversation about the Yanez verdict.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch