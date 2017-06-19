YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | "Father's Day For Philando" | Gallery | Timeline | Philando's Mom Speaks

Study: French Fry Intake Could Double Risk Of Early Death

June 19, 2017 7:50 AM

MINNEAPOLID (WCCO) – Could cutting back on French fries be the key to a longer life?

A new study said people could double their risk of dying early if they eat fried potatoes two or three times a week.

Scientists in Italy came to that conclusion after tracking more than 4,000 people over eight years.

But, they said the study is observational, meaning it didn’t prove that fried potatoes can cause an early death.

The scientists also said that other factors could be in play, including obesity and not moving enough.

