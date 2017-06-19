McDonald’s Delivery Now Available Through Uber In The Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Getting a Big Mac and fries just got easier in the Twin Cities. Starting Monday, Uber is offering to bring McDonald’s to your doorstep.
The service, called McDelivery, allows fast-food lovers to use UberEATS to place orders for their favorite Mickey D’s treats. The service is tied to the same account Uber users access to get rides.
About 20 McDonald’s restaurants in the Twin Cities are participating in McDelivery. Nine of them are in Minneapolis, six are in St. Paul, and two are in St. Louis Park. Both Bloomington and Edina have one participating McDonald’s.
What does delivery cost? The booking for UberEATS fee will typically set you back about $5.
However, McDonald’s says customers can get $5 off their first UberEATS order using the promo code MCDSMILE. The offer is available through the end of the year.
About 2,000 McDonald’s restaurants currently offer McDelivery across the nation, the fast-food giant says. That number will jump to 3,500 by the end of June.