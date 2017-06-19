YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | "Father's Day For Philando" | Gallery | Timeline | Philando's Mom Speaks

Cellphone Video Shows Woman Setting Fatal MKE House Fire

June 19, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A woman has been caught on cellphone video pouring what appears to be gasoline through the window of a Milwaukee home and setting it on fire.

Seventy-two-year-old Willie Greer died in the blaze Friday.

Police say they are holding a 39-year-old woman in the fire, and that her case will be presented to the district attorney soon. Police haven’t said if the woman in the video is the one in custody.

The video shows a woman pouring the contents of a gas can through a window. Flames erupt and the woman walks away.

It also shows another woman jumping to safety from another window and a group of young men trying to kick down a door, hoping to rescue people inside. They say they were driven back by the smoke.

