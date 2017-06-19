YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | "Father's Day For Philando" | Gallery | Timeline | Philando's Mom Speaks

Downtown Minneapolis LRT Service To Be Suspended For 11 Days

June 19, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Light Rail Transit, Metro Transit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit is warning commuters to Minneapolis that light rail service will be suspended at the downtown stops for 11 days.

Starting Thursday at 6:45 p.m., buses will replace trains between the U.S. Bank Stadium stop and Target Field.

Crews are set to work on preventative maintenance downtown, and say that their optimizations will provide smoother rides and faster travel times, with less time waiting for traffic lights.

The light rail service will begin again Monday, July 3.

