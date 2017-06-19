YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | "Father's Day For Philando" | Gallery | Timeline | Philando's Mom Speaks

Officials Search For Missing Boater On Lake Vermilion

June 19, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: Lake Vermilion, St. Louis County, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Vermilion Dam Lodge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in St. Louis County are searching for a man who went missing on Lake Vermilion early Sunday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, staff at the Vermilion Dam Lodge said a 66-year-old man had taken a lodge-owned boat out on the lake around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. By 11:03 p.m., he had not returned.

Staff attempted to look for the man but had not been able to find him.

The sheriff’s office said local fire and recuse agencies conducted a water search overnight and into the early morning hours.

The man and the boat still remain missing.

Staff described the boat as being grey in color, 17 feet long and having a 50 hp tiller motor.

Anyone who may spot this individual, or who may have any information regarding his disappearance, is asked to call 911.

