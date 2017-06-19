Robbinsdale Police Investigate After Man Found Dead In Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Robbinsdale are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car early Monday morning.
According to police, around 12 a.m. officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the area of Welcome Avenue North and 42nd Avenue.
Upon arrival, police found a man dead inside a car outside of a home on the 5600 block of 42nd Avenue.
Police are currently investigating the incident.
They are asking anyone with any information to contact the Robbinsdale Police Department.