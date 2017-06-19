YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | "Father's Day For Philando" | Gallery | Timeline | Philando's Mom Speaks

Robbinsdale Police Investigate After Man Found Dead In Car

June 19, 2017 7:01 AM
Filed Under: Robbinsdale, Robbinsdale Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Robbinsdale are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car early Monday morning.

According to police, around 12 a.m. officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the area of Welcome Avenue North and 42nd Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a man dead inside a car outside of a home on the 5600 block of 42nd Avenue.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

They are asking anyone with any information to contact the Robbinsdale Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch