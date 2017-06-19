Shakopee School Board Accepts Superintendent’s Resignation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities superintendent embroiled in an investigation into improper spending has officially resigned.
The Shakopee School Board accepted Rod Thompson’s resignation Monday night.
A public data request by a Shakopee parent revealed Thompson made $3,500 worth of personal purchases over a two year period beginning in March 2015.
The parent, Gene Grugal, became concerned after the school district reported a $4.5 million budget shortfall earlier this year.
A search warrant affidavit shows the expenses included plane tickets to Nashville for him and his wife, a TV and dozens of purchases through Amazon and PayPal.
Thompson said the purchases were “unintentional,” and that he later reimbursed the district.
Thompson has not been formally charged. The expenses are still under investigation.