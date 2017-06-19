Lt. Gov. Tina Smith To Go To Cuba Amid Trump Policy Changes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Days after the president announced new travel restrictions with Cuba, Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith and other lawmakers say they’re heading to the island nation.
Their trip to Cuba will focus on exporting opportunities for the Minnesota’s farmers. Smith says opportunities exists, it’s just a matter of finding them.
The trip comes after President Trump announced last week he will roll back the Obama administration’s revised policies with Cuba. The president wants to prohibit transactions with businesses controlled by the Cuban military.
He also wants to tighten trade restrictions, which could hurt the lieutenant governor’s plan.
“So our response to the president’s actions will be to work even harder to build closer ties and more engagement for the benefit of Minnesota business,” Lt. Gov. Smith said.
President Trump’s proposed changes won’t take effect for several months.