Twins' RHP Hughes Heads On Rehab Assignment For Shoulder The Minnesota Twins have sent pitcher Phil Hughes on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester for his right shoulder.

Dumba, Scandella Lead Wild's Exposed List For Expansion DraftThe downside to the roster depth the Wild have built has arrived this week in the form of the NHL expansion draft, which will rob them of a valuable player on Wednesday night when the Vegas Golden Knights construct their inaugural team with one player from each of the other 30 clubs.