Feast Your Eyes On The 31 New Minn. State Fair Foods

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the Minnesota State Fair just a couple months away, officials announced Tuesday the 31 new foods that will be available.
Stephanie Olson, owner of the fair booth called The Blue Moon, says they try to roll out a new treat every year.
Read More: The New State Fair Foods We’re Most Excited To Try
This year, her “Bowl O’ Dough” was selected as one of the new available items.
“It is an honor because I think there are more than 100 submissions,” Olson said. “We start testing foods on all of our relatives around Thanksgiving.”
The cookie dough flight includes three flavors: cookie butter, lemon cheesecake and brownie batter chocolate chip cookie.
On the savory side, Lulu’s Public House co-owner Mike Brennan showed WCCO the new “Breakfast Buddy Bowl.”
“It never ends,” Brennan said. “Every day we are thinking what can we do next year.”
Read More: State Fair’s ‘Swindler’ Sandwich Renamed After Being Called Anti-Semitic
The bowl includes a waffle bowl, hash browns, maple syrup, scrambled eggs with cheese and bacon, a biscuit, sausage gravy and green onions on top.
“This bowl has every breakfast item imaginable,” Brennan said.