Minneapolis Man Charged In Fentanyl Overdose Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is charged with first-degree sale of heroin in connection to the overdose death of an Edina man earlier this year.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says Anthony West, 43, is accused of selling heroin to a woman on Feb. 25.
The criminal complaint says the woman told investigators she and the victim met with West on the night of Feb. 24 and bought what they thought was heroin from him.
The woman and the victim injected the drugs soon after, and then the two parted ways.
The man, 27, was found dead at an Edina home the next morning. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office says the victim had fentanyl in his system, an opioid much stronger than heroin, which is often mixed into heroin.
West was pulled over by police on Interstate 94 in Hennepin County last Thursday, and 30 grams of heroin were found in his underwear.
Investigators say West regularly trafficked heroin from Chicago to the Twin Cities.
He made his first court appearance on Monday, when he bail was set at $500,000.
Comments are closed.