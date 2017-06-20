Big Fat Bacon To Take Over Original Cheese Curds Space, Fair Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota State Fair officials have confirmed that Big Fat Bacon will be taking over the former space of the Original Cheese Curds.
Since 1975, the Mueller and Skarda families have been frying up baskets of cheese curds at the great Minnesota get-together.
But the originator’s advancing age and the long hours in the booth were beginning to take a toll. Two years ago, after the death of one of his partners, Dick Mueller notified State Fair administration he’s calling it quits.
Gallery: New Foods At The Fair 2017
Dick says he thought after he sold it to the fair they’d sell it to one of the relatives, but that didn’t happen and the fair opened the business up to other food vendors.
A state fair rep says a request to transfer the license to another family member came too late and didn’t follow the normal procedure. Consequently, the fair was moving to fill the space.
The cheese curd owners have since threatened a lawsuit.
On Tuesday, the fair said there isn’t a specific vendor replacing the Original Cheese Curds stand as Big Fat Bacon will be taking over the space, located on Dan Patch Ave.