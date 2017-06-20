YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | Diamond Speaks Out | Gallery | Timeline | "Families For Philando"

Study: Cute Animals Could Help Spousal Communication

June 20, 2017 7:43 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For those who feel like their marriage has lost some of its spark, or perhaps that their spouse isn’t paying enough attention to them, researchers suggest to show them pictures of puppies.

No, seriously!

Previous research has shown people’s satisfaction with marriage declines when day-to-day behavior is pretty much the same.

So, psychologists at Florida State University aired images of a spouse with positive words or images, like puppies or bunnies.

People who saw those positive images were more inclined to give positive feedback about their spouse, as opposed to people in the study who saw a neutral image along with their spouse, like a button.

