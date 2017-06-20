Daily Show Host: NRA ‘Completely Silent’ On Castile Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Daily Show’s Trevor Noah says the National Rifle Association (NRA) has been “completely silent” when it comes to the case of Philando Castile, a lawfully armed man who was shot and killed by a Minnesota police officer at a traffic stop last year.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Castile after stopping his car in Falcon Heights last summer. Prosecutors charged the officer with manslaughter. He says he shot in self-defense. A jury Friday found Yanez not guilty on all three counts related to the shooting.

The July 6 shooting gained national attention after Diamond Reynolds — Castile’s girlfriend, who was in the car during the shooting — live-streamed the bloody aftermath on Facebook. That video, however, lacked the crucial key moments that led up to the shooting — the subject of much speculation and debate.

In a video posted to Facebook Tuesday, Noah says the NRA has been strangely silent on the Castile case.

“Yet, according to their rhetoric, this is everything they stand against, right?” Noah said. “An officer of the state depriving a citizen of his life because he was legally carrying a firearm?”

Noah goes on to say that it’s interesting that once race is involved, the only right the NRA believes in is the “right to remain silent.”

Watch full video below:

On Tuesday, the NAACP also released a statement on the verdict and called for federal prosecution of Yanez.

Here’s the statement in full: