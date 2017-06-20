YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | Diamond Speaks Out | Gallery | Timeline | "Families For Philando"

Delta Adds Facial Recognition Kiosks At MSP Airport

June 20, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: Delta Air Lines, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Delta Airlines says it is the first U.S. airline to use facial recognition technology to speed the process of checking baggage.

Delta on Monday debuted four self-serve kiosks for checking bags at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, including one that uses facial recognition technology to match travelers with their passport photos.

Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan says the new kiosks are only for checking bags and don’t replace security lines.

Travelers use their boarding pass to print check-in tags for their bags at the self-serve kiosks. Those with a passport can use the facial recognition feature. A Delta agent will check the IDs of those who don’t have a passport. The bags are then loaded onto a belt.

The airport is Delta’s second-largest hub.

