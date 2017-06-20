Boy Rescued From Eden Prairie Marsh After Going Missing From Camp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 9-year-old boy was rescued from a marsh in Eden Prairie Tuesday after going missing from a camp.
Eden Prairie police say they were contacted at about 11:30 a.m. about the missing boy, who had wandered away from Camp Eden Wood.
Multiple agencies assisted with the search effort, including the Eden Prairie Fire Department, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office, the Minnesota State Patrol, Three Rivers Park District Police and the Department of Natural Resources.
The boy was spotted by a state patrol helicopter in a marsh near the camp, and he was rescued at about 1 p.m.
Police say the boy is OK, and was checked out by paramedics at the scene.
