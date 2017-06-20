Fund Set Up To Cover Medical Expenses Of Girl Shot In Head

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Relatives of the 2-year-old girl shot in the head in St. Paul this week have set up a GoFundMe account to cover the child’s medical expenses.
The girl was hit by a bullet just after midnight Monday in a drive-by shooting in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood. Two other men were also shot, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the GoFundMe page, the girl’s aunt says the child remains in critical condition. She describes the girl as “beautiful, cheerful and full of energy.”
Police are investigating the shooting, and investigators have reason to believe it was not random. No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Paul Police Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.