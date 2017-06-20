YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | Diamond Speaks Out | Gallery | Timeline | "Families For Philando"

Vote: MN’s Best Dockside Bar, Amphitheater, Cheese Curds & Dog Park

June 20, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Best Of Minnesota

best of mn 770x433 Vote: MNs Best Dockside Bar, Amphitheater, Cheese Curds & Dog Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the height of summer, and we’re looking for your nominations for some of the best summer things you can find in Minnesota.

This month’s topics include the best place to find the most delectable cheese curds, the greatest dockside bar, the most canine-friendly dog park, and the finest amphitheater.

We took your nominations on social media, and these choices rose to the top!

Voting is open now for all topics, so make your picks now!

133076856 Vote: MNs Best Dockside Bar, Amphitheater, Cheese Curds & Dog Park

Best Dockside Bar

thinkstockphotos 513134185 Vote: MNs Best Dockside Bar, Amphitheater, Cheese Curds & Dog Park

Best Amphitheater

img 5524 Vote: MNs Best Dockside Bar, Amphitheater, Cheese Curds & Dog Park

Best Cheese Curds

151101099 Vote: MNs Best Dockside Bar, Amphitheater, Cheese Curds & Dog Park

Best Dog Park

Comments

One Comment

  1. Robert Nugent (@cojayhawks) says:
    March 30, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Best Ramen is Zen House in Duluth.

  2. Brent Schumacher says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Lowertown Bike Shop in St. Paul.
    Uptowner in St. Paul for hashbrowns

  3. Josh Hausmann says:
    April 25, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    When is voting open until?

  4. opss2com6 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Kindly like, share, comment and follow back my blogs, thank you so much..

Comments are closed.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch