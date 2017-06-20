Sheriff: Woman Struck & Killed By Motorcycle In Olmsted County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Olmsted County say a woman is dead after she was struck by a motorcycle while she walked down the side of a rural road Sunday evening.
According to the county sheriff’s office, deputies and other law enforcement personnel responded at 6:38 P.M. Sunday to the report of a motorcycle-pedestrian crash on the 3800 block of 30th Street Southeast in Marion Township.
Authorities say the victim, identified as 42-year-old Heidi Jean Hoekstra of Rochester, was walking westbound on the north shoulder of 30th Street with another person when she was struck by a motorcycle carrying two people.
The collision sent Hoekstra into the north ditch. The motorcycle and its occupants ended up near the south ditch after skidding in the roadway.
As emergency responders arrived, a passerby was performing life-saving efforts on the victim. Despite the efforts from the passerby and emergency responders, Hoekstra died.
The driver of the motorcycle is identified as 44-year-old Tony Loecher and the passenger as 52-year-old Susan Lee – both of Rochester. They were both seriously injured in the collision and were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Neither were wearing a helmet.
Authorities are still trying to determine why the motorcycle struck the victim. It does not appear that speed and/or operator impairment are factors in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.