MSP Airport Adds 28 New Nonstop Destinations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is more competition on routes than ever before leaving Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Since last year, airlines added 28 new, nonstop routes. That hasn’t happened at our airport in two decades, and experts say its good news for travelers.

“We often come to the top of the list for airlines to add new service either to compete with existing airlines or to just add new service that doesn’t already exist,” Brian Peters, assistant director of air service business development with the Metropolitan Airports Commission, said.

Peters said it’s a sign of strength and stability of the Twin Cities leisure economy.

“The economy is strong, we have a diverse economy here in Minneapolis St. Paul so there’s people here with money to spend and interest in traveling throughout the U.S. and throughout the world,” Peters said.

Peters cited some of the new notable additions, ”Sun Country’s added service to Denver and Portland in the last year, Southwest Airlines added service to Baltimore, Washington and Nashville this year, Alaska Airlines is adding service to San Francisco this summer, San Diego later this year. Those are all pretty much competitive destinations for Delta, Spirit or other airlines that are already on those routes,” Peters said.

Destinations abroad have also been added. Delta’s flying into Iceland and Tokyo. In March KLM added Amsterdam to its flight list.

Seasonal routes typically peak during the winter months especially for warmer destinations, but there are a few during the summer.

“Frankfurt for example is summer only served by Condor Airlines, Air France serves Paris only in the summer months,” Peters said.

That makes 10 nonstop flights a day into Europe. Peters said the competition is not only beneficial for having more destination options, it’ll also help passengers save on travel.

“It’s all about choices and we traditionally have been a higher fare market but all this additional service on these routes can only help bring downward pressure on our airfares as the more options travelers have airlines compete for their business and it brings the airfares down,” Peters said.

Sun Country adds a direct flight to Sonoma at the end of August. The airline will fly Thursday and Sunday during the fall and re-evaluate depending on how well it performs.

