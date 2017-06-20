YANEZ FOUND NOT GUILTY: Story | Diamond Speaks Out | Gallery | Timeline | Dashcam Video Released

Authorities ID Girl, 2, Shot In St. Paul

June 20, 2017 5:59 PM
Filed Under: Chastity Yulia Vang, Lee Lor, Shawn Vang, Shooting, St. Paul, St. Paul Police Department

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say a 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot early Monday morning in St. Paul.

Police responded to the incident just after midnight near the intersection of Maryland Avenue West and Marion Street. Authorities believe the shooter pulled up to a house and parked in the alley across from the home. That’s when several gunshots rang out.

The 2-year-old girl was shot in the head, one of three wounded in the incident. She was identified by authorities as Chastity Yulia Vang. Also wounded were her father, 23-year-old Shawn Vang and 27-year-old Lee Lor. The two adults suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in the incident, and anyone with information should call St. Paul police.

