Timberwolves Waive C Nikola Pekovic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Tuesday that they have waived center Nikola Pekovic.
Pekovic was drafted by the Timberwolves with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. His career has been marred by injuries. He missed all of last season recovering from surgery to fix a leg injury. He played just 12 games for the Timberwolves in the 2015-16 season, starting three games, and averaged just 4.5 points per game.
Pekovic averaged 16.3 points per game in 62 games during the 2012-13 season. The following year, he averaged more than 17 points per game in 54 games.
In 271 games with the Timberwolves, Pekovic averaged 12.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.