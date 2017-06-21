37 Dogs Rescued From Warehouse: Several Ready For Adoption

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of dogs and puppies are being cared for at the Animal Humane Society after being rescued last week from a warehouse in Bloomington.
Thirty-seven dogs and puppies of different breads are currently at the Animal Humane Society’s facility in Golden Valley. Seven of the dogs are available for adoption, and the rest will be ready to go over the next few days.
The Animal Humane Society removed the dogs last week from a Bloomington warehouse after police were tipped off by neighbors.
“There are times in these situations and circumstances where the environment gets out of control and we have to go in and remove those animals to ensure that they’re properly cared for, and that’s what we did in this case,” said Keith Streff, a senior agent with the Animal Humane Society.
Some of the puppies are as young as six weeks and won’t be available for at least two more weeks.
More information about the rescued animals can be found here.