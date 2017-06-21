4 Things To Know: Jeh Johnson Testimony, Minnesota Wild New Jersey & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the former Homeland Security Secretary testifying in the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election to the Minnesota Wild’s new home jersey design, here is a look at the top four stories from June 21, 2017.

Fmr. Homeland Security Secretary To Testify In Russia Investigation

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson will testify before a House committee as part of its ongoing probe into apparent Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Johnson is expected to face questions about what his agency uncovered before the election.

The Senate Intelligence Committee will also hold a hearing on Russia Wednesday.

Family Of Otto Warmbier Objects To Autopsy

An official cause of death for the American college student released by North Korea will remain a mystery for now.

The family of Otto Warmbier has objected to an autopsy.

Warmbier was sentenced to 15-years of hard labor after stealing a political sign on a sightseeing tour.

He died less than a week after returning from North Korea.

Google Introduces Job Search Function

Searching for a job? Google wants to help.

The company is using its search engine to catalog job openings and eliminate duplicate listings from various sites.

The service will also provide job seekers with ratings from current employees and commute times to work.

Wild Release New Home Jersey Design

Wild fans can soon get their hands on the team’s new home jersey.

It’s forest green with a vintage feel, and pays tribute to some of the sweaters throughout the team’s history.

Fans can pre-order their jersey online.