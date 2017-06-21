6-21-17 BUSINESS BY CARLSON

Welcome to summer in Minnesota. Mid-June has seen spectacular weather –sunny but not too hot and humid. It’s days like recently that make the colder ones in January (and February and March!) bearable. Enjoy it all, in the Twin Cities, in Outstate, at home, at the cabin, or wherever.

Business here and nationally doesn’t stop, and this week has seen many interesting developments. Here are a few I’m watching:

1) Leadership succession planning is news at 3M this week. Michael Roman has been named 3M’s new Chief Operating Officer and essentially designated Roman as the successor to 3M CEO Inge Thulin. Is Thulin leaving soon? Probably not. The 3M Board of Directors also waived the mandatory retirement age of 65 years for Thulin, who is 63. Here is where you can learn more about these developments: http://www.startribune.com/roman-takes-3m-s-top-operating-role-becoming-potential-successor-to-ceo/429662213/ . Leave aside that forced retirement rules are likely illegal. The 3M Board is signalling to shareholders and others that they have a leadership plan in place that will go forward with all deliberate (not sudden speed). 3M isn’t unique in taking this action. Most larger publicly-held companies in Minnesota and the US have similar succession plans in place. It gives shareholders greater transparency about near-term leadership transitions. That translates into less stock price volatility around those transition periods. And that’s good for companies. Succession plans also address near-term contingencies such as the unexpected incapacity or death of a corporate leader. Critics might say that such a plan keeps other great executives in or outside of 3M from competing for the top spot now or when Thulin chooses to retire. And if 3M doesn’t meet performance expectations in the near term, then such criticism might be warranted. But that doesn’t seem to be a problem at 3M right now. Let’s see where 3M is with profits and succession planning in six months.

2) The announced retirement earlier this month of CEO Sally Smith at Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW) was anything but planned. June’s annual shareholders meeting in Wayzata led to the election of a “short slate” of directors nominated by activist hedgefund investor, Marcato Capital. Marcato and it’s directors want to see BWW sell more of its stores to franchisees, a lot more. Smith was against that move. She lost that argument with shareholders at the meeting, and announced her intention to resign. Now BWW is taking the first steps in implementing Marcato’s strategy. BWW is selling 83 stores to franchisees as a test to see what they fetch in the way of money versus what BWW will lose in the way of profits and control over those stores. Here is where you can learn more about those developments at BWW: http://www.startribune.com/buffalo-wild-wings-starts-the-sale-of-83-restaurants-to-franchisees/429507483/. The stores are largely located in Canada and the northeast of the US. The move should lead to a near-term cash infusion for BWW, though we don’t know how much of an infusion it will be. Analysts are already noting challenges associated with this change. As BWW comes up with new products and processes, it may be harder to roll those out quickly at franchised stores; after all, the franchisees also have a say in how BWW stores are run. But before we get too concerned about this development, we should first ask what those new products and processes might be at BWW: new menu offerings; new store layouts; new technologies for watching sports online (not on TV) while wolfing down those chicken wings. It’s not clear yet, but expect analysts to watch for those innovations as they also learn more about money from the sale of stores to franchisees. That mix of news will propel BWW share price moves that have been negative during most of 2017. Stay tuned…and pass the dipping sauce.

3) Last month saw another rollicking shareholders meeting, this time in Florida for Wells Fargo (WF). Since September 2016, WF has been managing fall-out from revelations that employees had been creating sham checking and credit card accounts to make high-pressure product sales quotas. Those revelations led to the ouster of CEO John Stumpf and VP Carrie Tolstedt, to clawbacks of financial incentives paid to both, and to millions in fines and pay-offs to settle public regulatory and private class action claims. Last month in Florida, shareholders re-elected the slate of directors proposed by (new) WF management, but the percentages of supporting votes were often lower than usual; for some directors they were bare majorities. Most analysts treated these votes as signals of little confidence in the current WF Board of Directors, which is currently chaired by former General Mills CEO Stephen Sanger. Sanger and colleagues failed to detect and prevent the high-pressure sales incentives from bubbling up into fraud and then costly scandal. I thought last month, that many of these directors would resign sometime before the end of the year to permit the election of new directors not tainted by the scandal. But now I am not so sure. Massachusetts Senator and consumer rights advocate Elizabeth Warren has issued a call for US federal regulators to intervene and effectively dismiss WF directors, including Sanger. Here is where you can learn more about this development: http://www.startribune.com/wells-fargo-scandal-grows-more-political/429540893/. Here, too, is an op ed making the case for regulatory dismissal: http://www.latimes.com/business/hiltzik/la-fi-hiltzik-wells-warren-20170619-story.html. I am sympathetic to Warren’s criticism. But I also think it may be very well backfire. Putting outside regulatory pressure on WF may galvanize the board and management and institutional shareholders in common cause against “outside” interference in internal corporate governance matters. Better, I think, to let current private lawsuits and media criticism move forward and prompt those same WF factions to ease directors out sometime in the second half of this year. Sometimes it’s better to not make it a “federal case.”

4) Cuba was back in the news last week as the Trump Administration announced new restrictions on trade and travel. Minnesota politicians on both sides of the partisan aisle have largely decried this move as bad for Minnesota tourists, bad for Minnesota business, especially Minnesota agri-business, and bad for Cuba’s transition from one-party rule led by an aging Raul Castro. Here is where you can learn more about the Minnesota political response to Trump’s new restrictions: http://www.twincities.com/2017/06/16/minnesota-officials-condemn-trumps-new-cuba-policy-plan-trade-mission/. US Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar and US Republican Congressman Tom Emmer have both voiced support for the Obama Administration’s decision to change more than 50 years of isolating policies aimed at isolating Cuba from the US…but not the rest of the trading and touring world. Minnesota has been seeking greater openness and opportunity for trade and tourism there since at least the Jesse Ventura Administration. Even with restrictions, Minnesota businesses like Medtronic and Cargill and Sun Country had been doing some business in Cuba. Obama made it easier; now Trump is making it harder with a combination of longer and more costly licensing processes and more frequent and demanding audits of businesses operating in Cuba. Trump’s aim appears to be to discredit Obama and cater to a small but vocal Cuban-American community largely located in South Florida. Many in that community suffered grevious harm at the hands of the Castro brothers and their regime. But it’s not at all clear that greater isolation will hasten the downfall of that regime; it didn’t over the past 56 years. I think Emmer, Klobuchar, Ventura and others here in Minnesota have it right. Trade and tourism are good for everyone linked to Cuba, including Cubans. Let’s see if these more sensible Minnesota values can find their way into not so sensible discussions apparently going on in the Oval Office of the White House.

5) Oil prices keep heading down, yesterday by about 2% to little more than $43/barrel for West Texas Crude. What gives…or is gushing? I’m watching all of the new reserves that are being discovered along with well-known reserves that are “at the ready” to pump if prices show any upward trajectory. Here is where you can learn more about the global petroleum reserve discoveries in, for example, China: http://www.businessinsider.com/oil-price-june-20-2017-6. Here also are details on how, closer to home, shale oil reserves in North Dakota are still pumping or ready pump: http://www.startribune.com/shale-s-record-fracklog-could-force-crude-prices-even-lower/429519723/. I think the really big brake on oil prices globally is Iran. It may be a worry to the Trump Administration and others who distrust Iran’s nuclear weapons development interests. But for others, the return of Iranian oil under the Obama Administration’s recent agreement has essentially stifled others big producers (e.g., Saudi Arabia) from being able to raise prices through supply cuts, even when the global economy is expanding as it currently is. The US Federal Reserve raised a key interest rate by a quarter point, in part to head off what many Federal Reserve Board members saw as increased inflationary pressure. I don’t see if, especially oil prices stay so low. China, North Dakota and Iran are keeping those prices low, and making another rate hike this year less likely.

Enjoy the low interest rates, oil prices, and great Minnesota weather. Now, if we can just get the Twins back into first place in the AL Central Division..