Yanez Dashcam Video Released: Full Story | Activists Speak Out | Trial Evidence Gallery | Case Timeline

WCCO’s Bill Hudson To Host Reddit AMA On Your Yanez Trial Questions

June 21, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Bill Hudson, Jeronimo Yanez, Philando Castile, Reddit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly a year following the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, the officer who fired the trigger seven times has been found not guilty of all criminal charges brought against him.

Officer Jeromino Yanez has been let go from the St. Anthony Police Department, but the reverberations surrounding the case continue following the release this week of dashcam footage of the shooting, along with countless other documents from the trial.

Castile’s death was streamed live on Facebook Live last July by his girlfriend Diamond Reynolds, which brought the case to the national stage.

Click here for a timeline of the events surrounding Castile’s death and the trial of Yanez.

WCCO-TV reporter Bill Hudson has been covering the trial extensively, and was at the courthouse when Yanez was acquitted of the charges.

On Friday at 11 a.m. (CST), Hudson is hosting an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit, where you can ask him anything about the Yanez trial and its aftermath.

Here’s how you can participate in Hudson’s AMA on Friday:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch