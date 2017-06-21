Cocktail Recipe From Lawless Distilling Company

Minneapolis’ Jeffrey Fricke from Lawless Distilling Company, was chosen as the regional Minneapolis winner of the 11th Annual Most Imaginative Bartender Competition presented by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin. This summer, Jeffrey and 11 other top mixologists from across North America will head to England – the home of Bombay Sapphire and its Laverstoke Distillery – to vie for the 2017 North American title.
RECIPE:
Onasa Tinda
1.5oz Bombay Sapphire Gin
¾ oz black peppercorn rosemary syrup
4/3 oz homemade cocoa vermouth
1 dash corazon bitters (bittercube)
1.5oz smoked rosermary selter
Cocktail Inspiration: “Inspiration came from the fall of winter and the rise of spring. I wanted to capture the feeling you have, the smell of the air, and the feel of the sun after a long winter ends.”