Yanez Dashcam Video Released: Full Story | Activists Speak Out | Trial Evidence Gallery | Case Timeline

Body Pulled From Fargo River ID’d As Missing Swimmer

June 21, 2017 11:41 AM
Filed Under: Fargo, Moorhead, North Dakota

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has confirmed the body recovered from a river in Fargo, North Dakota is that of a missing swimmer.

Twenty-nine-year-old David Tikayne disappeared while swimming with friends June 5 near a pedestrian bridge that connects Memorial Park in Moorhead with Oak Grove Park in Fargo.

Tikayne’s body was found in the Red River last week.

The Moorhead and Fargo fire departments and the Red River Valley dive and rescue team searched for the missing swimmer.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch