3 Brothers Bike Cross Country For 2 Charities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bobby, Raleigh and Dennis Jenkins are resting up here in the Twin Cities before taking off for the next leg of their cross country bike ride.

They are raising money for two different causes, “A Child’s Hope” and the Moss Pieratt Foundation.

“The bike ride has been fantastic so far. We’ve had great weather and people have been generous,” said Bobby Jenkins, who grandson Moss died three years ago at the age of 15 months from a rare illness.

“His death has been characterized as sudden unexplained death in childhood,” he said.

This ride is raising money for research and build awareness about the condition. The other charity is “A Child’s Hope.”

“We’ve started the orphanage to take children off the street and give them a home from small children to adults, and one day they’ll be in charge of Haiti,” Raleigh Jenkins said.

He says they started doing work in Haiti after the earthquake in 2010.

Dennis Jenkins says so far, they’ve ridden 1,914 and will take off again on Friday for the rest of the journey

“Then we get back on the bikes and we have another 1,300 hundred miles to go,” Dennis Jenkins said.

He says there is some sibling rivalry.

“Nothing has come to blows yet. It’s all going pretty good,” he said.

They do have a support team riding along with them, and they don’t camp but instead, have funded the trip on their own, allowing them to stay at modest accommodations along the way.

“We are creating a lot of memories and people are really enjoying what we are doing,” Dennis Jenkins said.

If you want to follow along or donate, here is how you can.