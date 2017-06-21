Yanez Dashcam Video Released: Full Story | Activists Speak Out | Trial Evidence Gallery | Case Timeline

Pilot Injured In Mahnomen Plane Crash

June 21, 2017 8:16 AM
Filed Under: Mahnomen, Plane Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pilot has been injured after crashing a plane in a field near the Mahnomen Airport Tuesday evening.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report at 8:04 p.m. Tuesday of the plane crash five miles south of Mahnomen near the airport.

When deputies arrived, they found the plane in the field with the pilot already removed by two MnDOT employees.

The pilot was then airlifted from the scene to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota with unknown injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the FAA and NTSB.

