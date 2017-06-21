Yanez Dashcam Video Released: Full Story | Activists Speak Out | Trial Evidence Gallery | Case Timeline

Minnesota Wild To Host Columbus In 2017 Home Opener

June 21, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: 2017 Home Opener, Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Wild announced Wednesday that they’ll host the Columbus Blue Jackets in October for their 2017 home opener.

The Wild will face the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Xcel Energy Center. It’s not yet known when the Wild’s season opener will be as the full NHL schedule will be released on Thursday.

The Detroit Red Wings announced on Twitter that they’ll host the Wild on Thursday, Oct. 5. The Carolina Hurricanes also announced they’ll host the Wild on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The Wild unveiled a new home jersey on Wednesday. They’ll be looking to a playoff run yet again in the 2017-18 season after finishing second in the Western Conference this past year, but being eliminated by the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

