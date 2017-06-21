Tornado Warning Issued For Northwestern Minnesota

Yanez Dashcam Video Released: Full Story | Activists Speak Out | Trial Evidence Gallery | Case Timeline

June 21, 2017 6:55 PM
Filed Under: Otter Tail County, Tornado Warning, Wilkin County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Severe weather in northwestern Minnesota has triggered a tornado warning in Otter Tail and Wilkin Counties until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The storm is expected to blowing through the Fergus Falls area, heading east through Otter Tail County just before 7 p.m.

The storm cell is part of a larger swath of severe weather, which triggered a severe thunderstorm warning earlier in the evening near Detroit Lakes. Much of the areas around northwestern Minnesota are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.

