Tornado Warning Issued For Northwestern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Severe weather in northwestern Minnesota has triggered a tornado warning in Otter Tail and Wilkin Counties until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The storm is expected to blowing through the Fergus Falls area, heading east through Otter Tail County just before 7 p.m.
The storm cell is part of a larger swath of severe weather, which triggered a severe thunderstorm warning earlier in the evening near Detroit Lakes. Much of the areas around northwestern Minnesota are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.
