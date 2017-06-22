4 Things To Know: Health Care Bill Reveal, Guns In America & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From Senate Republicans expected to reveal the health care bill to Otto Warmbier’s funeral, here are the four things to know for Thursday, June 22.
Health Care Bill Reveal
Senate Republicans will release their plan for repealing and replacing Obamacare. Democrats have complained they haven’t seen details of what some have called “mystery” legislation. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to push for a vote on the legislation before the Fourth of July holiday.
Otto Warmbier Funeral
Otto Warmbier, 22, will be laid to rest today in Ohio. The University of Virginia student died Monday after being returned to the U-S from North Korea in a coma last week. Warmbier was confined for more than 17 months after North Korea convicted him for stealing a political propaganda poster.
Guns In America
A new study reveals more Americans are buying firearms for self-defense than for hunting or recreational use. Researchers looked at data collected by the ATF, FBI and trends from gun manufacturers. The study appears in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine. It’s estimated gun violence kills 100,000 Americans every year.
NBA Draft
It’s a big day for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team will select 7th overall in the annual NBA draft. Head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters yesterday he thinks his team is in a great position to pick. Tonight, the wolves will host draft parties for fans at locations around the Twin Cities. You can check out the list here.