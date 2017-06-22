MN Child Development Expert Accuses Disney Of Stealing ‘Inside Out’ Concept

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota child development expert has filed a lawsuit against Disney, accusing the mass media company of stealing her idea and using it for the hit 2015 movie “Inside Out”.

Denise Daniels is being represented by Robins Kaplan, a law firm that has previously won a massive Hollywood accounting lawsuit — $319 million with interest — against Disney over profits from ABC’s “Who Want to Be a Millionaire”.

The lawsuit says Daniels, a child development expert with four decades of experience, approached and pitched Disney-Pixar to partner on a project called “The Moodsters” beginning in 2005 through 2009.

The project is described as featuring five animated characters that “live deep down inside every child” that represent a single emotion with a corresponding color.

According to the lawsuit, Daniels also talked with Pete Docter to discuss her concept in-depth. Docter was the director of “Inside Out”.

The lawsuit says she disclosed her idea to the company with the expectation that she’d be compensated if her idea was used, as is the customs and practices of the entertainment industry. The lawsuit alleges that Disney, however, used her idea and provided no compensation.

A representative for Disney reportedly said the movie was an original idea and that the company will be “vigorously defending against this lawsuit in court.”

The film has made over $850 million worldwide since its release in June of 2015.

Disney recently faced a similar lawsuit from Hollywood screenwriter Gary Goldman, who accused the company of stealing his work for “Zootopia”.