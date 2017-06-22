Yanez Dashcam Video Released: Full Story | Activists Speak Out | Trial Evidence Gallery | Case Timeline

KISS Legend Gene Simmons’ Twin Cities Charitable Connection

June 22, 2017 10:03 PM
Filed Under: CHS Field, Minneapolis, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rock legend is in the Twin Cities to make some noise about a cause near to his heart.

Gene Simmons from KISS dropped by KQRS studio in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.

gene simmons KISS Legend Gene Simmons Twin Cities Charitable Connection

Gene Simmons (credit: CBS)

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer signed some bass guitars to auction off ahead of a benefit concert later this summer.

Simmons helped found “The Children Matter,” which is an organization that fights to get kids around the world access to health care.

“You have a cavity, you go to the dentist. Most of the children out there can’t do that. Bad eyesight, bad hearing, and it gets much, much worse,” Simmons said. “So I, along with [the Twin Cities charity] Matter, are going to change all that. And we don’t want to get too heavy-handed and try and make you cry about it. Let’s celebrate life but also do some good.”

The Gene Simmons Band will headline a benefit concert for “The Children Matter” this September at the CHS Field in St. Paul.

