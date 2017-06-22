Men In France, UK Protest Dress Code By Wearing Skirts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Western Europe is going through a heat wave, much like the southwestern U.S.
So, a group of men are protesting their company’s dress code in an interesting way.
Bus drivers in France showed up for work this week wearing skirts. They’re upset that they aren’t allowed to wear shorts, but female drivers are allowed to wear skirts.
The men said drivers in Sweden did a similar protest and were eventually allowed to wear shorts.
Also, in the U.K. this week, a call center worker was sent home for wearing shorts so the next day he showed up at the office in a pink dress.
The act of defiance worked, as the company is now allowing men to wear three-quarter length shorts.