Restaurant Owners Urge Mpls. City Council To Rethink Wage Hike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis City Council is preparing Thursday to debate an unprecedented measure that would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Supporters say the change would impact more than 71,000 workers in the city who currently make less than that.

If passed, businesses would have until July 1, 2022, to start paying their employees $15 an hour.

Right now, the measure would not include any penalties (or credits, as some call them) for tips. That means any tips a worker makes during a shift would be added on top of that $15 wage.

The proposal is all but a sure thing to pass, but some restaurant owners are speaking out, pleading on council members to treat independently-owned businesses differently than chain fast food joints.

Hell’s Kitchen in Minneapolis is all for an increase in minimum wage, but it is asking the city council to consider a financial incentive to small businesses that provide health insurance for their employees.

Without some compromise, Hell’s Kitchen co-owner and co-founder Cynthia Gerdes says her business model would have to change.

“We aren’t going to threaten some big stick and say, ‘We’re moving, we’re closing down,'” Gerdes said. “But [this] sure effects the way we run our business, we won’t be able to offer the perks, and I’m talking about perks being health insurance.”

In a Facebook post about the issue, Hell’s Kitchen management blamed the upcoming mayoral convention for prompting some councilors to get something passed by the end of the month.

They went on to write that the vote should be delayed until July 31, so all of the impacted parties can meet.

After Thursday’s public hearing, a final vote on the minimum wage ordinance is set for next week.