Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Hurt In Bloomington Stabbing

June 22, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Bloomington Police Department, Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say one man was arrested and another was injured in a stabbing in Bloomington late Wednesday night.

Police say the incident happened on the 8500 block of Blaisdell Ave. S. Authorities say two people began arguing before the stabbing, and it was not a random act.

One male was stabbed in the back and the hand and was hospitalized, but is in stable condition. Police say a 29-year-old man is in custody in connection with the incident. He has not been identified.

The incident remains under investigation.

