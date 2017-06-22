Timberwolves GM: Draft Has Chance ‘To Be Historic’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves have a chance to advance their cause Thursday night.

That’s what the NBA Draft, really any draft, represents: Hope. They hold the No. 7 overall pick, unless they get a better offer.

What we know is they are open to making a move, and they will not tell you much. The duo that runs the Timberwolves believes this about this year’s draft:

“This I think has a chance to be a historic draft,” Timberwolves General Manager Scott Layden said. “You look at the top end of the draft and I think there’s a chance that there’s going to be a lot of very good players.

Last year, it was Kris Dunn they took first. Not exactly a break through as a rookie, but they offer a reminder.

“I can say that Kris has been in every day since the season ended. He’s done a terrific job this offseason,” Tom Thibodeau, Timberwolves coach and president of basketball operations, said. “It’s a lot different, the approach has been a lot different, than last year. He has better knowledge of the league.”

But when you have talent like Karl-Anthony Towns blossoming, you have to build sooner than later, meaning trade talks.

“There’s a lot of trade activity. There’s a lot of conversation so whether it’s at the trade deadline, whether it’s at the draft,” Layden said.

And for the Timberwolves, they see needs, many needs.

“You need a shot-blocking center someone that complements Karl and protects the rim. But we need shooting, we need toughness, we need wings,” Thibodeau said.