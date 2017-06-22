Report: Timberwolves Make Trade To Acquire Bulls Jimmy Butler

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves have made a trade on NBA Draft night to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls, according to reports.
The Timberwolves are reportedly giving their No. 7 pick, guards Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn to acquire Butler.
Chicago is finalizing a deal to send Jimmy Butler to Minnesota for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and No. 7 pick, league source says.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017
It means the Timberwolves made the deal without trading guard Ricky Rubio and forward Andrew Wiggins, both of whom came up in trade talks before the NBA Draft. LaVine is coming off a torn ACL that ended his season last year, and Dunn was inconsistent in his rookie season after being taken No. 5 overall last year.
Butler played in 75 games last year for the Bulls, averaging nearly 24 points per game, better than six rebounds and five assists. He’s a three-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA defensive pick.
The Timberwolves will also reportedly acquire Chicago’s No. 16 pick. Butler is reuniting with Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau after playing for him with the Bulls.