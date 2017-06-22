Yanez Dashcam Video Released: Full Story | Activists Speak Out | Trial Evidence Gallery | Case Timeline

Report: Timberwolves Make Trade To Acquire Bulls Jimmy Butler

June 22, 2017 6:53 PM
Filed Under: Jimmy Butler, Kris Dunn, Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA Draft, Zach LaVine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves have made a trade on NBA Draft night to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls, according to reports.

The Timberwolves are reportedly giving their No. 7 pick, guards Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn to acquire Butler.

It means the Timberwolves made the deal without trading guard Ricky Rubio and forward Andrew Wiggins, both of whom came up in trade talks before the NBA Draft. LaVine is coming off a torn ACL that ended his season last year, and Dunn was inconsistent in his rookie season after being taken No. 5 overall last year.

Butler played in 75 games last year for the Bulls, averaging nearly 24 points per game, better than six rebounds and five assists. He’s a three-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA defensive pick.

The Timberwolves will also reportedly acquire Chicago’s No. 16 pick. Butler is reuniting with Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau after playing for him with the Bulls.

