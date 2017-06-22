Yanez Dashcam Video Released: Full Story | Activists Speak Out | Trial Evidence Gallery | Case Timeline

U Of M Twin Cities Raises Tuition For Residents, Non-Residents

June 22, 2017 8:29 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota is raising tuition this fall at its Twin Cities campus.

The Board of Regents voted Tuesday to approve a two percent tuition hike for Minnesota residents. But, for out-of-state, it’s going up 12.5 percent.

The Pioneer Press reports University President Eric Kaler said the two percent hike for residents is a compromise from the three-percent increase he originally suggested.

Non-residents already enrolled will see a tuition increase of five-and-a-half percent.

Undergraduates at the University’s four other campuses will have one percent tuition increases, though Duluth non-residents will see their rate climb five-and-a-half percent.

The budget also includes a two-percent wage increase for all employee groups.

