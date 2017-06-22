Yanez Dashcam Video Released: Full Story | Activists Speak Out | Trial Evidence Gallery | Case Timeline

Minnesota United Beats Portland Timbers 3-2

June 22, 2017 9:07 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Abu Danladi broke a tie in the 64th minute and expansion Minnesota United beat the Portland Timbers 3-2 on Wednesday night to snap two-game losing and scoreless streaks.

Danladi scored for the second time this season, handling a ricochet off goalkeeper Jake Gleeson to score from 10 yards.

Minnesota (5-9-2) improved to 5-3 at home, scoring for the first time since a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on May 27. The Timbers (7-7-3) have lost two straight in MLS play, both on the road.

Portland’s Amobi Okugo gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead with an own goal in the seventh minute, but Diego Valeri tied it for the Timbers on a penalty kick in the 37th.

Christian Ramirez restored Minnesota’s lead in the 47th, and Francisco Calvo tied it in the 50th minute.

