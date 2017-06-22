Person Dies In Wayzata Crash After Suffering Heart Attack

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead after a car crash in Wayzata.
According to the Wayzata Police Department, just before 4 p.m. officers responded to a call of a two-car crash on the 1000 block of East Wayzata Boulevard.
Upon arrival, they found one person in full cardiac arrest.
They tried to perform CPR, but the victim died at the scene.
Two other people were taken to local medical facilities for evaluation and treatment of unknown injuries.
The name, age and gender of the person who died has not been made public.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.